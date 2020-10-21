Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru and neighbouring areas during the next 3-4 hour on Wednesday.

Bengaluru has received 66.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am of Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday.

"Bengaluru received 66.8 mm rainfall from 0830 hours of October 20, 2020 to 0530 hours of October 21, 2020. Light to moderate rainfall very likely over Bengaluru and neighbouring areas during next 3-4 hours," said IMD.

In Bengaluru Urban district, Rajarajeshwarinagar has recorded 87.5 mm rainfall, Channenahalli recorded 126.5 mm rain, Kaggalipur 67mm, Nelaguli 65.5mm, Basavanagudi 64.5 mm, Machohalli 74.5mm, Kodigehalli 66mm during the same. (ANI)

