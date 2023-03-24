Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, till 8.30 am on Friday since Thursday, 29 mm rainfall was recorded in Thanagaji of Alwar, 18 mm in Chauhtan of Barmer, 12 mm in Pugal of Bikaner, 15 mm in Khetri of Jhunjhunu, 8 mm in Bayana of Bharatpur, 7 mm in Nawalgarh of Jhunjhunu.

Rainfall below 7 mm was also received in several areas of the state on Friday, according to a MeT department report.

There is no prediction for rainfall on Saturday, the weather office said.

