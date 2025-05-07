Shimla, May 7 (PTI) Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The wet spell would continue till May 13, the Met office said.

While thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Sundernagar, Kangra, Palampur, Murari Devi and Bhuntar, several areas including Reckong Peo, Narkanda, Neri, Dhaulakuan, Seobagh and Bilapsur witnessed gusty winds in the last 24 hours, it said.

Since Tuesday evening, Murari Devi received 51.4 mm of rain, followed by Guler 34.8 mm, Sujanpur Tira 26.8 mm, Karsog 24.1 mm, Neri 23.5 mm, Gohar 21 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 20.4 mm, Dharampur 19.6 mm, Brahmani 12.2 mm, and Sundernagar and Bharari 11.8 mm each.

The local Met office on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-60 kilometres per hour in isolated parts of all the districts till May 10.

There was no appreciable change in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at night recording a low of 5 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

