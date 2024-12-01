New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police and other security agencies are interrogating a man who splashed some liquid on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused, Ashok Kumar Jha, and on his instance a 500ml bottle filled with one third of water has been seized.

"Different teams, along with other security agencies, are conducting the probe and a joint interrogation of accused Ashok Kumar Jha is going on," said the police official.

"Proceedings under sections 126 (obstructing someone's movement) and 169 (design to commit cognisable offences) of the BNSS has been initiated against Jha to prevent him from repeating such offence in future. Further inquiry is under progress," the official said.

Jha splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' on Saturday, with the AAP claiming that it was spirit and the "attacker" wanted to set the party supremo afire.

While police said water was thrown at Kejriwal during the public event that was organised without their permission, the BJP strongly refuted Chief Minister Atishi's accusation that the accused was a worker of the saffron party.

The AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for the incident and said this is the third "attack" on Kejriwal in the last 35 days.

According to police, the accused, a bus marshal at Delhi Transport Corporation's Khanpur Depot, was detained on Saturday.

