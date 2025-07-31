Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 31 (PTI) In an innovative move aimed at reducing waste due to discarded plastic liquor bottles, the Kerala government will charge an extra Rs 20 on alcohol sold in plastic bottles for less than Rs 800 and the additional amount will be refunded when the bottle is returned.

The initiative was announced by state Excise and Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh at a press meet here on Thursday.

The minister said that the initiative will be implemented across the state in January next year.

As part of the move, liquor costing over Rs 800 will be sold in glass bottles and the less costly alcohol in plastic ones, he said.

Each plastic liquor bottle will have a QR code and an additional Rs 20 will be charged when it is sold. When the bottle is returned to the Bevco outlet it was purchased from, the Rs 20 deposit will be returned, the minister said.

"Anyone can return the bottle and collect the Rs 20. It has to be returned to the outlet it was sold from and should have the QR code," Rajesh said.

He said the intention is not to trouble or harass those purchasing liquor or hike the cost of alcohol. "The intention is to regulate plastic use and ensure reduction in waste generated from discarded plastic bottles," the minister said.

