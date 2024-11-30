Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Inaugurating the 8th Military Literature Festival here, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday called literature the most potent weapon to inspire youngsters towards defence services.

Addressing the gathering at the Lake Sports Complex near Sukhna Lake here, Kataria said the valour shown by the sons and daughters of Punjab in different wars serves as a perennial source of motivation for the entire nation.

"The festival not only celebrates India's glorious military heritage, but also underscores the role of military literature in enhancing knowledge and fostering patriotism among citizens," the governor said.

Highlighting the increasing participation of women in the armed forces, Kataria said it marked a progressive step towards gender equality and inclusivity in the forces.

He also lauded the efforts of the organisers of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) in encouraging and preparing young boys and girls to join the military, thus contributing significantly to national security and defence.

India's strides towards self-reliance in defence under the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' was another focal point of the governor's address.

"India is not only manufacturing state-of-the-art weapons and military equipment, but is also emerging as a key exporter of defence technology to other nations," he said.

This, the governor said, reflects India's growing stature as a global power in military innovation, he added.

Recalling India's historic achievements under the leadership of A P J Abdul Kalam during the Pokhran nuclear tests, the governor said, "Pokhran was a turning point that showcased India's capability and resolve to the world. It was a moment of national pride that established our nation as a formidable nuclear power. The youth should draw inspiration from such milestones in India's military history."

This year's MLF's theme -- 'Wars Under the Nuclear Umbrella' -- aligns with the discussions on contemporary global challenges and India's preparedness for future conflicts.

Various panel discussions are lined up on topics like the war in Ukraine, regional instability, and advancements in defence technology, among others.

In his address, the governor reiterated the importance of military literature as a tool to inspire future generations.

He also urged the organisers to expand the festival's reach to villages across the state, ensuring that stories of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism resonate in every corner of Punjab.

Proposing an annual magazine to preserve and disseminate the event's rich content to schools and colleges, Kataria emphasised the need for retired military officers to engage with the students and share their experiences to inspire them to join the armed forces.

"Your life stories, struggles, and achievements can ignite a sense of duty and patriotism in the youth, shaping them as future defenders of our nation," he said.

The two-day event also features a grand military equipment exhibition organised by the Western Command, showcasing India's defence capabilities.

