New Delhi, November 30: In a security scare, a man was detained for allegedly splashing some liquid on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, police said. Reacting to the development, AAP said, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?" Arvind Kejriwal Targeted in Attempted Liquid Attack During Padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Security Personnel Overpower Attacker (Watch Videos).

Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces. The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said. Arvind Kejriwal Says 80,000 More People To Get Old-Age Pension in Delhi Day After AAP Govt Launched Portal for Elderly To Apply for Pensions.

Arvind Kejriwal Attacked During Padyatra in Delhi

#WATCH | A person tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. The person was later held by his security staff. pic.twitter.com/9c9MhzLEzj — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

VIDEO | Security personnel overpowered a man who apparently tried to attack AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/aYydNCXYHM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2024

#WATCH | On the attack on former Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked... There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal... BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was… https://t.co/c1eOFtGczL pic.twitter.com/ZZdKUyY9uT — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident. "Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP's rule," it said. The Delhi Police functions under the Union home ministry. Ahead of assembly elections, due in February, Kejriwal was holding a rally at Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar.

