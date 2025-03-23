Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Sunday said that literature is shaping society and one can't imagine society without literature.

The true mirror of the society is literature, he said while addressing the valedictory function of the Kalinga Literary Festival here.

"I feel proud to be here in the land of Lord Jagannath and my neighbouring state, with which we have 'Roti, Beti ki samperk'(both states share bread and daughter relationship)," he stated.

Sao asserted that literature plays a key role in protecting civilisation, culture and traditional values on which the society stands. The three-day-long literary event culminated on Sunday.

Hundreds of thought leaders, writers, poets and novelists, artists, filmmakers and social entrepreneurs attended from India and abroad participated in around a hundred thought provoking sessions relating to literature, culture, arts, cinema and politics.

Festival director Rashmi Ranjan Parida said, "Our efforts to take Odia writings, art forms and language to the international stage got a boost."

