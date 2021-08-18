Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday.

The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said.

Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited. (ANI)

