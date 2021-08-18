Pune, August 18: In a bizarre incident, a youth in Pune was arrested for trying to steal money from an ATM to buy a pistol for himself. Reports inform that the 24-year-old man tried to break into the ATM of a private bank in Sangvi, a city in Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune on Monday. According to a report by TOI, the accused planned to rob in order to fund the purchase of a pistol to take revenge against a youth who had slapped him last week.

As soon as the theft was reported, cops scanned the CCTV footage, which showed the man wearing a particularly noticeable shirt. The Police began an investigation into the case and tracked the suspect, identified as Vishal Kamble. According to details by Crime Branch senior inspector Uttam Tangade, the police got hands-on CCTV footage from 90 spots and identified the suspect. Drunk Goons Bump Into Cops on Badobast Duty in Nagpur After Losing Way, Arrested With Pistol and Cartridges.

Soon after, the cops got information that the suspect was from Old Sangvi, and deployed a team in the area to find him. On Monday, constable Rajesh Kaushalye noticed the suspect riding a motorcycle and managed to befriend the suspect. He slowly opened up to him and said that a youth had slapped him last week and he wanted to take revenge. The suspect also told the cops about his unsuccessful attempt to steal cash from the ATM.

