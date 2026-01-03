Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) workers along with locals on Saturday staged a protest against the Congress delegation that came to meet people in Indore's Bhagirathpura area over the water contamination issue which claimed lives of several people and affected many families.

The BJP protestors also showed black flag to the Congress delegation and raised slogans against them, accusing them of politicising the issue. Meanwhile, the police force reached the spot as the matter was getting escalated, pacified the uproar and guard the delegation to come out from the area.

One of the protesters said, "The Congress delegation which came here in Bhagirathpura are politicising the issue. They don't have any empathy with the deceased people but are only trying to flag up their politics."

When asked about connection with BJP, the protestors claimed that they were residents of Bhagirathpura and standing with the government, elaborating that the system and administration were doing wellenough to resolve this issue.

Meanwhile, MP Mahila Congress President Reena Borasi said that they only came to meet people not to protest but were being removed from the spot under the pressure of the BJP leaders.

"This is hooliganism. We are being removed from here under pressure from BJP leaders. We had not come to protest but to meet the people. Why are we not being allowed to meet them? You (referring to the government) should take cognisance of this matter. Not even a single tweet has come from Prime Minister Narendra Modi; he has not said anything so far. Do the lives of so many people not matter to him? Why are we being stopped when we only come to meet people? This clearly shows that people have lost their lives due to your (government) negligence," Reena Baurasi said.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar accused that death of people due to water contamination was killing caused by the administration and the BJP.

"The way BJP leaders are indulging in hooliganism here shows that the truth was about to come out. It is not a natural disaster (water containment issue), but a killing caused by the administration and the BJP. Where are the Mayor, the Minister, and the Chief Minister?" said Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar.

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism as it claimed several lives and many families were affected from it. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. (ANI)

