Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Hundreds of locals staged a massive protest in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Wednesday over the rape of a six-year-old girl and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 21 under the jurisdiction of Gauharganj police station area where the minor was playing outside her home. The accused, identified as Salman Khan (alias Nazar) lured her with chocolates, took her to the forest and raped her.

The girl was found in nearby forest area and immediately taken to the Obaidullaganj Hospital, where the doctors confirmed rape. She was referred to Bhopal AIIMS. The police registered a case into the matter and began a search for the accused.

"We want justice for the victim. We want the accused to be punished. We have gathered here to demand justice for the minor," a local woman told ANI.

Earlier, on November 23, people protested and blocked the national highway 46 in Gauharganj and Obaidullaganj as the accused had not been nabbed. Local traders kept their shops closed as a mark of protest.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited AIIMS Bhopal on November 24 to inquire about the health condition of the minor and assured justice to the family.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a firm stance in the case and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Raisen has been sent to police headquarters.

The victim is undergoing treatment at Bhopal AIIMS and her condition is reported to be stable.

Congress State President Jitu Patwari also met the victim's family at Bhopal AIIMS on Wednesday and enquired about the health condition of the minor.

"It is a very unfortunate incident and it can't be described in words. The police should arrest the accused as soon as possible and ensure strict action against him. I have spoken to doctors and her parents. The government should immediately act on the matter," Patwari told reporters.

Raisen Collector Tanmay Sharma said the police are searching for the accused.

"Several teams have been sent to the possible locations and soon we will arrest the accused. The victim has come out from the ICU ward. She is getting proper treatment," he said. (ANI)

