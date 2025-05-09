Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Locals in the border districts of Rajasthan expressed their enduring faith in the Armed forces after every Pakistani drone strike was intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer last night.

A local said, "After the sudden strike we were under fear but all the Pakistani drones were neutralised. The attack on the Army and Air Force were completely thwarted. There is peace and no fear among the people. We are with the Indian Air Force and Army. We heard the explosions, but none of the explosions happened on land."

Another local said that they were very frightened in the beginning but they were relieved after the indian air defence system destroyed all the drones in the air.

He said, "Many drones were targeted towards us but the indian air defence system destroyed all the drones in the air. We felt extremely relieved. India is many times stronger than Pakistan. We are happy to listen to the news that their F-16 and JF-17 were shot down. Pakistan will always face failure."

Another local said that the atmosphere of fear was over and Pakistan won't be able to harm Jaisalmer.

He said, "When blackout happened at 9 in the night, we heard the explosions. Earlier, we thought it was firecrackers, but later we realised it was a real bomb, targeted at us. We never thought of experiencing this. We are happy that all the Pakistani drones were neutralised. There is no atmosphere of fear. Indian air defence system is completely efficient. Pakistan can never harm Jaisalmer."

The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

Taking to X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were "effectively neutralised" and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to.

The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," the Army stated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. (ANI)

