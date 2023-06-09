Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Locals in Achampet town here protested on Friday after an unidentified miscreant allegedly vandalised a camel statue placed in front of a giant Hanuman idol.

The incident of vandalism took place on Monday and a CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced in which a man can be seen hurling stones towards the camel idol.

Under the leadership of Shiva Swami, president of Achampet Shaiva Kshatra, a local organisation, people gathered in front of the Hanuman idol and raised slogans demanding the arrest of the accused behind the incident.

Shaiva Kshatra President, Shivswamy examined the spot and said, "Some miscreants had removed the head from the idol of the camel and destroyed it."

Angered over the fact that the accused was not taken into custody even after four days of the incident Shivswamy said," Idols of Hanuman's vahana (mount) is getting destroyed. Still, the police don't care. Is it an attempt to create unrest in Achampet? "

"The accused should be punished and Hindu society should be given confidence and reassurance that no such incidents will be repeated in the future. The systems should function peacefully, with no room for communal strife. We are heading towards the police station and keep protesting until justice is delivered," he added. (ANI)

