Aizawl, Jun 11 (PTI) The COVID-related lockdown was extended in Aizawl by another one week to break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state especially in capital Aizawl, an official said on Friday. The meeting of various departments, which deal with COVID- 19 and representatives of churches, NGOs and local task forces presided over by health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana on Friday unanimously agreed to extend lockdown in Aizawl for another one week.

The decision was taken as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state, Medical Operational Team on COVID chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Dr. ZR Thiamsanga told PTI.

The existing lockdown in Aizawl was to expire on June 14.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the State Executive Committee on State Disaster Management Authority will devise a new guideline as per the necessity.

The meeting decided to expedite vaccination drive for people in the age group 18-44 years, the statement said.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi, 2,85,073 people, including 37,295 beneficiaries of 18-44 age group, have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine till Friday.

Of the 2,85,073 beneficiaries, 52,956 have received both the doses, she said. State nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma said 58 per cent of Covid-19 cases detected in April were locally transmitted cases.

The local transmission rate had skyrocketed as it accounted for 98 per cent of Covid-19 cases found between first May and June 10, he said.

So far 61 people have succumbed to the infection since October last year and 60 per cent of them had comorbidities, he said

During this year, at least 53 Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the state, of which 25 fatalities were reported in May, he said.

According to health officials, the state now has 49 Covid-19 Care Centres (CCC) with a capacity of 2,479 across the state, including 15 in Aizawl.

Besides, there are 168 Community Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCC), which can accommodate 3,519 patients and 2 paid CCC with a capacity of 41, they said.

Zoram Medical College (ZMC) is the only dedicated COVID hospital in the state.

Mizoram on Friday reported 210 Covid-19 cases, taking the states tally to 14,743.

At least 200 people were discharged from various Covid-19 Care facilities, which took the total recovery to 11,304.

The state now has 3,378 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)