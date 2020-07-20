Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) A lockdown will be imposed from 10pm on July 22 to July 30 in Sangli in Maharashtra due to rise in coronavirus cases, Guardian Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday.

Patil, also state water resources minister, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the western Maharashtra district, some 390 kilometres from here, during the day.

"We were not willing to impose lockdown again in Sangli district. However, patients are increasing in some parts, hence we have to declare lockdown out of helplessness. People have cooperated during the lockdown till now. Hope they will cooperate in the time to come too," Patil tweeted.

He said the lockdown will be enforced strictly in municipal areas of Sangli and Miraj and municipal council areas, and urged people from rural areas to observe "janata curfew".

Detailed information on the lockdown will be announced by the district collector, Patil said.

Sangli district has reported 896 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths, till Monday.

