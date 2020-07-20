Bengaluru, July 20: The results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be declared in the first week of August, said Education S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday. The evaluation process is currently underway and is expected to be completed by end of the month, he added. SSLC Exam 2020: Student Writing Class 10 Paper in Karnataka's Hassan Tests COVID-19 Positive.

The SSLC exams, which were suspended mid-way in March following the outbreak of coronavirus, were recommenced last month. The pending papers were held at examinations centres set-up across the state between June 25 and July 3.

"SSLC exam results will be announced in the first week of August. The process of evaluation will be completed in 10 days," said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

The SSCL exam scores would be uploaded on the official websites of the education department. The marks are crucial for the future of students, as they would form the basis for admission in junior colleges.

As per the past precedent, the cut-off in science stream colleges are higher as compared to their commerce and arts counterparts. Even as the government is keen on early release of results, the admission process is unlikely to start as educational institutes are not permitted to resume operations.

