Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday warned of tough action in cases of lockup deaths and underlined crime prevention.

Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation here, Stalin said while crimes should be prevented, in case it occurs, the Dravidian model government establishes justice by bringing to book those responsible.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said he stressed that the government's action against dereliction of duty will be very stringent in matters involving drugs, illicit liquor, women's safety and lockup deaths.

Be it a rowdy or a person with political background or even a policeman, whoever perpetrates crime is brought to justice by ensuring appropriate and expeditious punishment and that is the Dravidian model regime.

The CM's warning over lockup deaths comes against the background of alleged custodial death of a temple security guard in Sivaganga district.

