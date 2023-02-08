New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday evening for a lack of quorum.

DMK member Dayanidhi Maran raised the issue of quorum after his party colleague T R Baalu completed his speech on a debate on the Union Budget.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directed officials to ring the quorum bell to ensure presence of at least 55 members, which is 10 per cent of the total strength of the House.

As the government's floor managers failed to muster the required numbers, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day. The Lok Sabha had extended its sitting till 8 pm to continue the debate on the Union Budget.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a nearly 85-minute speech in reply to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

After the House was adjourned, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament, "Soon after the prime minister completed his speech and left, all his sycophants also followed him. The House had to be adjourned for want of quorum."

