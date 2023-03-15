New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid slogan shouting by opposition and treasury benches over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under attack" remarks made in the UK.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the opposition members began shouting slogans with some holding placards in their hands, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Members of treasury benches also raised counter slogans, demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to allow the House function. As the members refused to relent, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

