New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after the reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lambasted the opposition parties and outlined the achievements of the government.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote. Over 60 members took part in the debate on the motion of thanks which commenced on Friday.

The budget session of parliament began on January 31 and is the last before Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May. The session began with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

In his reply, the Prime Minister strongly attacked the Congress and took a veiled dig at its leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said the government has been able to contain inflation despite the geo-political situation in the world created by two wars. He said the country was on course to becoming the world's third-largest economy.

The Prime Minister's remarks were loudly cheered by ruling party members. (ANI)

