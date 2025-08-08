New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Thursday also gave its approval to the Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025. The House also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The appropriation bill seeks to authorize payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

The two bills were passed amid uproar in the House amid opposition demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The bills were passed after brief remarks by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also slammed opposition parties over their protest.

Manipur is under the President's Rule. Parliament has approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in the state for six months beyond August 13.

Rajya Sabha passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 amid sloganeering by opposition members. The Bill, which was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3, 2025, seeks to simplify and modernise the legal framework governing coastal shipping, replacing Part XIV of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 with a new-age, progressive legislation aligned with global cabotage norms.

This bill is set to unlock the tremendous and vast potential of India's 11,098 kms long strategic coastline, spanning nine coastal states and four union territories.

The bill was proposed for adoption by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal.

He stated that the legislation is central to India's ambition of "increasing its coastal cargo share to 230 million metric tonnes by 2030, while strengthening the maritime sector's contribution to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

"This is not merely a legal reform but a strategic enabler of economic growth, employment, and logistics efficiency. The Bill reduces regulatory burdens, enhances competitiveness of Indian vessels, and aligns with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-term vision to make India a global maritime hub," the Union Minister said.

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 comprises six chapters and 42 clauses. It introduces a simplified licensing system for coastal shipping and lays down the framework for regulating foreign vessels engaged in coasting trade. Additionally, the Bill mandates the formulation of a National Coastal and Inland Shipping Strategic Plan to guide future infrastructure development and policy direction.

The legislation also provides for the creation of a National Database for Coastal Shipping, enabling real-time access to authentic and regularly updated data. This database will keep potential investors informed about the government's development plans and policy priorities in the sector, promoting transparency and confidence.

Once implemented, the Bill is expected to significantly enhance supply-chain security by increasing Indian ships' participation in domestic cargo movement.

With the passage of the Coastal Shipping Act, 2025, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has successfully secured Parliamentary approval for all three critical marine legislations -- the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, and the Coastal Shipping Act -- paving the way for a modern, efficient, and self-reliant maritime ecosystem. (ANI)

