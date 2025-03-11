New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly Tuesday evening as Congress members protested against a remark by BJP member Sambit Patra on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Participating in a debate on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur budget, Patra referred to a remark by a Congress leader on cricketer Rohit Sharma's fitness. He compared the cricket captain with Gandhi.

As Congress members protested, Sandhya Rai, who was in the Chair, said the remarks would be removed. But Congress members continued their protest.

Later, Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitated members. As they did not relent, he adjourned the proceeds for 10 minutes.

