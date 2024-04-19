Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): A total of 57.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded in all eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission of India.

A total of 80 candidates--73 men and seven women--are contesting in the first phase in the state.

According to the ECI, Saharanpur recorded 63.29 per cent of voter turnout while Rampur recorded 52.42 per cent, Muzaffarnagar recorded 54.91 per cent and Pilibhit recorded 60.23 per cent.

"Today, the first phase of elections was held peacefully in eight Lok Sabha constituencies. At most places, voting began at 7 am and concluded by 6 pm but at some places, voting is still going on. According to information received till 5 pm, the average voting percentage in Uttar Pradesh is 67.54 per cent," Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.

He also said that the state poll body office also received complaints from various political parties and candidates of malfunctioning of EVMs through emails.

"Complaints of malfunctioning EVMs were received from various political parties and candidates through various mediums, mainly through emails. All the complaints were promptly sent to the districts. There was no incident of violence anywhere, there was a minor scuffle between two parties outside a booth, but prompt action was taken by the police there," he added.

The voter turnout in Bijnor was recorded at 54.68 per cent, Kairana at 60.39 per cent, Moradabad at 58.25 per cent, Nagina at 59.17 per cent.

Voting for phases two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

