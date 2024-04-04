New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): West Bengal's Cooch Behar is set to witness Lok Sabha poll campaigning by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are set to hold their rallies in the constituency.

This is the first rally of PM Modi in both Bengal and Bihar after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule of the general elections on March 16.

The Trinamool Congress supremo is scheduled to hold a rally at Cooch Behar at around noon, while the Prime Minister's rally is scheduled at 3 pm.

On Wednesday, in his interaction with BJP Karyakartas from West Bengal via the NaMo App, the Prime Minister came down heavily on the the TMC-led government in the state.

PM Modi said that the biggest issue in Bengal is violence and the BJP will monitor the events that unfold in the state.

"During elections, in West Bengal, the biggest issue is of violence. The Election Commission has made special arrangements for the security and safety of the people. We all also monitor the events that unfold in West Bengal. You have to encourage people to vote fearlessly," PM Modi said yesterday.

Sitting MP and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik has been renominated from the party, while the TMC has fielded the Rajbanshi community and the sitting MLA of Sitai Jagadish Barma Basunia from Cooch Behar.

Cooch Behar located in north Bengal along with Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in the state are the three constituencies which will vote on April 19, in the first of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

There are 42 Parliamentary Constituencies in West Bengal.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 and the Congress had to settle for just two parliamentary seats.

Meanwhile, speaking on PM Modi's visit to Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan earlier said that it is a very "fortunate" occasion that the Prime Minister will begin his election rally from Jamui.

"It is indeed a fortunate and proud moment for me that PM Narendra Modi will start with Bihar's election rallies from Jamui, which is my 'Karmabhoomi'. The Prime Minister's rally has been scheduled for April 4," Paswan had said earlier.

Paswan, who is the sitting MP from the Jamui seat has given the seat to Arun Bharti this time. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, INC, and RLSP, managed to secure only one seat. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) won 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent, and LJP won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent. The INC could only secure one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

