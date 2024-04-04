Mumbai, April 4: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 3, filed his nomination for the General polls from Kerala’s Wayanad. His sister and party’s general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied him. Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a massive margin of over four lakh votes. On the other hand, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi took to X and disclosed his six-month battle with cancer on social media. He also said he is withdrawing from Lok Sabha election duties due to health concerns.

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha polls, boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh made a political switch and joined the saffron party in Delhi. Singh said that he joined BJP for the country's development and to serve the people. Congress leader P Chidambaram cautioned the BJP-led Centre over the Katchatheevu issue. Chidambaram said that any "untruthful and belligerent" statement on the island after 50 years would bring the Sri Lankan government and 35 lakh Tamils into confrontation.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched its campaign song for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday, April 3. Titled "Jonogoner Gorjon," the TMC called the song a "collective roar against Bangla-Birodhi BJP." The Delhi High Court reserved its order on a plea moved by jailed Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of him in the Excise Policy money laundering case. The Telangana government appointed 10 IAS officers to monitor the drinking water situation in 32 state districts amid reports of water shortage.

In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, five employees of a pharmaceutical company were killed in an explosion in Sangareddy district. The alleged incident occurred at SB Organics Ltd at Chandapur village in Hatnoora mandal of the district. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar Jail on bail today, April 3. A video of Sanjay Singh walking out of Tihar jail and receiving a rousing welcome from AAP supporters went viral on social media. The supporters of AAP welcomed Singh with flower petals. After his release, Singh said, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai".

On Wednesday morning, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Taiwan's eastern shores. The strong quake resulted in the killing of nine people and trapping dozens in quarries. Miles away in Norway, two bomb threats led to a brief lockdown of the Norwegian parliament as lawmakers continued to debate inside. Juan Vicente Perez Mora, recognised by the Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, at 114. He was born on May 27, 1909 in Venezuela. In what can be seen as good news, the World Bank said that the Indian economy is projected to grow at 7.5 percent in 2024.

