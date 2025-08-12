New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Committee on Public Undertakings (CoPU) of the 18th Lok Sabha, chaired by BJP MP Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, presented five reports in Parliament on Tuesday.

The reports include two audit examinations related to the Shipping Corporation of India and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and three Action Taken Reports pertaining to the comprehensive examination of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and BSNL, respectively.

Also, for the current year, the Committee has identified key Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) for detailed examination from the following sectors: Defence, Atomic Energy, Shipping and Power

Additionally, the Committee will conduct a review of CPSUs operating in the Civil Aviation sector, which has also been listed as a major area of study for the current session.

Meanwhile, in legislative business, Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to provide a simpler regime for promoting conservation of minerals, zero waste mining and support the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission, given the significance of critical and strategic minerals in the development of the country.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed after brief debate, with Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy stating that every sector is dependent on critical minerals.

Apart from this, Rajya Sabha passed the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after it was passed in the lower house, the Lok Sabha, on Monday.

The bill was introduced by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to provide a robust legal framework for sports governance in India, promoting transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration. (ANI)

