New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be on a two-day visit to Ayodhya next week to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Birla and his wife Amita will travel to Ayodhya by train and are scheduled to reach the temple town on Monday.

The speaker will offer prayers to Sri Ram Lalla at the temple at 4.30 pm on Monday and participate in the Maha Aarti on the banks of the Sarayu.

He is also scheduled to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Saraswati Devi Shivkishan Damani Bhavan, being built by the Maheshwari community.

On Tuesday, Birla will have 'darshan' of Sri Ram Lalla again and visit Hanuman Garhi and the Ashram there.

