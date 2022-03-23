New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday held meetings with Tourism Ministry officials and tourism officials of the Rajasthan government in which several key decisions were taken to boost tourism in Rajasthan. It was decided to take steps towards building an international-level museum in Jaipur and a tribal museum in Udaipur.

It was also decided that the glimpses of the history and rich culture and traditions of the Rajasthan will be reflected in the old building of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

In the meeting, the Speaker said that during his recent visit to Bihar, he had seen the museum built in Patna, in which Kalinga, Magadha and Ashoka era resources have been preserved very well.

He said all these things reflect the glory of that time in history.

Noting that the history of Rajasthan also has its own unique identity, he said more and more people should know about it and a proposal should be prepared and sent to the Centre to build an international level museum in Jaipur.

He said there is a rich tribal culture in Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur and there is a need to build a Tribal Museum in Udaipur.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the central government is committed to the development of tourism in Rajasthan.

They said that whatever proposals come from the state government, the Centre will try to accede to them on priority. In the meeting, discussions were held to encourage desert tourism in Jaisalmer, to establish a special tourism zone, to develop panorama in Beneshwar Dham and to bring Govind Guru Dham located in Mangarh on the tourism map.

A discussion was also held on developing tourism in Hadoti. Under this, the state government will soon send a proposal to the Central Government to develop Bundi as a city of step-wells. Apart from this, work will also be done on the proposal to connect the Kaulvi caves in Jhalawar with the Buddhist circuit and to bring the Ramgarh crater of Baran on the international platform.

Officials from Rajasthan said that there is a need to discuss some issues with the Ministry of Railways regarding the Palace on Wheels. Lok Sabha Speaker assured that he will talk to the Railway Minister about this so that the operation of this train can start from September. Apart from this, the Centre will also cooperate in developing the heritage rail network between Marwar Junction to Kamli Ghat.

According to an official release, the central and state governments will work together to give a new identity to Pushkar Festival, Bundi Festival and Kota's Dussehra Fair.

Birla said that there is an attraction among the tourists towards the fairs of Rajasthan. (ANI)

