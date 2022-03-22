New Delhi, March 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj will be the new Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

Bhardwaj will take over from Raghav Chadha, the AAP leader who has been nominated to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha Says 'Stopping 232 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of Water From the Beas River Will Create Havoc in National Capital'.

After a thumping victory in Punjab Assembly polls, AAP on Monday announced that it has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

