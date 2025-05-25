Ranchi, May 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Ranchi on Sunday on a two-day visit, during which he will participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth welcomed Birla at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport upon his arrival in the morning.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard on High Alert After Liberian-Flagged Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Sinks off Kochi Coast Due to Flooding (See Pics and Video).

Birla paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk and then proceeded to Raj Bhawan.

Seth said the Lok Sabha Speaker will visit the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and pay floral tributes to the tribal icon.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Birla will then travel to Jamshedpur to take part in SCCI's platinum jubilee celebrations.

“He will return to Ranchi around 3 pm and participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, organised by various societies at Swarna Bhoomi, Dangratoli, at 5 pm. Nearly 156 organisations, including social and religious groups, will welcome him,” Seth added.

Birla is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)