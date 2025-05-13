New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on Tuesday extended his heartiest congratulations to students who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X and XII examinations.

In his message, Birla highlighted the importance of hard work, discipline, and focus in achieving academic success.

Also Read | Hubballi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Class 8 Student to Death After Argument Over INR 5 Packet of Snacks in Karnataka.

In a post on X, Birla said, "Heartiest congratulations to all students who have cleared the CBSE Class X and XII examinations. Your success reflects sincere effort, discipline, and focus."

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1922220105145978892?s=08

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Military for Valour, Sends Message of 'Lakshman Rekha' to Pakistan From Adampur Air Base.

irla expressed his sincere appreciation for parents, teachers, and well-wishers who have played a crucial role in shaping the students' academic journey.

"My sincere appreciation to parents, teachers, and well-wishers whose steady support has shaped this journey," he added.

For students whose results did not meet their expectations, Birla offered words of encouragement, reminding them that academic scores are just one aspect of their abilities and aspirations.

Birla said, "For those whose results did not meet expectations, know that academic scores are just one milestone. Your abilities and aspirations extend far beyond them. Wishing all students continued growth, purpose, and progress."

Birla wished all students continued growth, purpose, and progress in their future endeavours.

The CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations began on February 15 and concluded on March 18 and April 4, respectively. Class 10th students achieved a passing percentage of 93.66, whereas 88.39 per cent of students passed the Class 12th examination.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students of classes X and XII on Tuesday, who cleared their CBSE examinations after the results were announced.

The PM also encouraged those who were disappointed with their results, noting, " One exam cannot define you."

Sharing a post on his official 'X' handle, PM Modi mentioned the students' determination, hard work and discipline. He also congratulated the parents, teachers, and others who contributed to helping the students achieve this feat.

"Dear #ExamWarriors, Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat. Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!", PM Modi's 'X' post said.

"To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await."

Meanwhile, 91 per cent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94 per cent more than the boys. On the other hand, 95 per centage of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 per centage more than the boys. A total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students passed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)