Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for the darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple.

Speaker Om Birla is visiting Ram Lalla with his family today on his marriage anniversary.

Also Read | Supreme Court Dismisses SBI's Application on Electoral Bonds, Says 'Bank Must Disclose Details of Electoral Bond Encashed by Political Parties'.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya with his wife Dr. Amita Birla. He will participate in the Bhoomi Pujan program of Maheshwari Samaj Bhawan on Monday at 9.30 am. He will also participate in Maha Aarti on the banks of the Saryu River at 5.30 pm.

"Jai Ayodhya Dham... I am overwhelmed by the affection and love I received after reaching the holy city Ayodhya Dham for the darshan of the most adorable Shri Ram Lala." Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla posted on X.

Also Read | Oscars 2024: Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Best Picture.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also left for Ayodhya to seek darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir with his cabinet and council of ministers, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Along with the Chief Minister, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials and leaders will offer prayers at the Ram Mandir, the CMO added.

Visuals taken from inside the aircraft showed some of the Ministers singing bhajans in praise of Lord Ram on their way.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet colleagues visited Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

CM Patel, ministers of the Gujarat state cabinet, speaker Shankar Chaudhary and the Chief Whip, among others offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues visited Ayodhya to have a darshan of Ram Lalla in February. CM Dhami along with his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal reached Jolly Grant Airport from where they left for Shri Ayodhya Dham.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 6, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The delegation, comprising 70 people, including cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials, was given a guard of honour at Maharishi Valmiki Airport upon their arrival.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)