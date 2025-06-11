New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the valedictory ceremony of the 127th Induction Training Program at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on 12 June 2025. He will arrive at Jolly Grant Airport at 9:45 AM and reach Mussoorie at 11:30 AM. The Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to return to Delhi the same day, said an official release.

The 127th Induction Training Programme at the Mussoorie-based Academy is specifically designed for officers promoted from State Civil Services to the Indian Administrative Service. A total of 97 officers promoted from the services of 19 states are participating in this program, including 73 male officers and 24 female officers.

This programme is inspired by the national vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047" and the transformational goals of "Mission Karmayogi." It provides a structured platform for officers to transition smoothly from state-level administrative roles to national-level leadership responsibilities.

The objective is to nurture ethical, capable, and future-ready civil servants equipped for policy-making, inter-regional coordination, and institutional leadership.

The programme is based on seven key thematic pillars: Good Governance, Personality Development, Collaborative Learning, Technology, Leadership Insights, Entrepreneurship, and Regional Understanding. (ANI)

