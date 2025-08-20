New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday urged Members of Parliament not to bring banners and placards into the House and asked them to cooperate for smooth proceedings.

The session was disrupted by opposition members shouting slogans, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

During the session, Om Birla said, "I request that banners with wooden sticks are not appropriate in the House. Many of you shout slogans and bring sticks, placards, and banners, but this is not suitable for the House. Since you all belong to political parties, you should cooperate with the House."

Meanwhile, today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three bills in Lok Sabha, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days.

According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Shah will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Union Home Minister will further move to refer these Bills to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of the Lok Sabha to be nominated by the Speaker and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

It stated that a Minister facing allegations of serious criminal offences, who is arrested and detained in custody, may undermine the principles of constitutional morality and good governance, ultimately eroding the constitutional trust people have in him. (ANI)

