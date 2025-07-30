New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up discussion on a resolution moved by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS) Nityanand Rai to extend President's Rule in Manipur.

The resolution seeks to extend President's Rule in Manipur for six months from August 13, 2025.

"This House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation, dated the February 13, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025," the resolution said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

The Rajya Sabha has also admitted a statutory resolution to extend the President's rule in Manipur till February 13, 2026.

President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's rule in Manipur in February after receiving a report from the state governor. N Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The imposition of the President's rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government oversees governance. Fresh elections may also be called to elect a new assembly.

Ethnic violence had erupted in Manipur in May 2023. Replying to the debate on the motion to impose President's Rule in Manipur in April this year, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the ethnic violence between the tribal and non-tribal communities in Manipur began due to a decision by the High Court. He said that this violence was neither a failure of the government nor terrorism or religious conflict, but rather ethnic violence arising from the sense of insecurity spread between two communities due to the interpretation of the High Court's decision. He mentioned that the very next day, the Supreme Court stayed the order because it was deemed unconstitutional.(ANI)

