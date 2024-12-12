New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution will be held in Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to initiate the debate.

The two-day debate is expected to begin at 12 noon on Friday. Over 12 leaders from the BJP are expected to take part in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on December 14 evening.

Leaders and members of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance including HD Kumaraswamy, Srikant Shinde, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, Jiten Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are also likely to speak during the debate.

Sources said leaders of BJP and its allies are likely to refer to Emergency and speak about the "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition.

DMK leaders TR Balu and A Raja and Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra are likely to take part in the debate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' to ensure the presence of their members.

According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on 75 years of adoption of Constitution on December 13-14. (ANI)

