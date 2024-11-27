London (UK) [India], November 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London on Wednesday, wherein he offered prayers and interacted with the seer community.

Praising the Hindu Sanatana culture, the Chief Minister said that it spreads across the world and its beauty allows the devotees to worship 33 crore deities.

Also Read | Network Readiness Index 2024: India Climbs Up 11 Slots in Latest NRI 2024, Now Placed at 49th Rank Globally, Says Government.

Speaking to ANI, CM Mohan Yadav said, "It is the speciality of our religion that there are different branches of our Hindu Sanatana culture. Our culture spreads across the world through every branch...It is the beauty of Sanatana Dharma that we have worshipped our 33 crore deities in their every form and followed the path shown by them."

"The common theme is to live and allow others to live and to follow the path of non-violence. Swami Narayan Sampradaya has brought glory to our country, I prayed to God and sought blessings after visiting Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Air India Pilot Found Dead in Andheri, Boyfriend Arrested As Family Alleges He Abused Her, Stopped Her From Eating Non-Veg Food.

He also praised the beauty of the architectural structures.

"There are wood crafts and artefacts. The biggest thing in all these crafts is that they inculcate good virtues in human beings. There are many types of challenges. Sanatan teaches us to follow the path of humanity," he further said.

CM Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, aiming to attract investments by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohan Yadav was invited by the Indian High Commission in the UK to a commemorative ceremony marking the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The event was a poignant remembrance of one of the most tragic terrorist attacks in Indian history.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister delivered a deeply reflective address that captured the collective pain and memory of the devastating terror attack. His speech acknowledged the profound impact of the event, recognising two distinct groups of witnesses: those who experienced the horror firsthand during the actual attacks, and the millions of citizens who watched the traumatic events unfold through television broadcasts.

CM Yadav's remarks were characterised by a tone of solemnity and hope, particularly when he expressed his heartfelt condolences for those who lost their lives during the terrible incident. His words aimed to honour the memory of the victims and underscore the resilience of those affected by the tragedy, the press statement observed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)