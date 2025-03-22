Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Saturday criticised the "loose talk" regarding delimitation and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance that parliamentary seats of southern states will not be reduced is not enough to allay the concerns expressed by the leaders of those states.

"I think loose talk with regard to delimitation is not desirable in the country...The Delimitation Commission will have to be appointed, and it is the job of the Delimitation Committee to decide. Even a reference has to be made to the Delimitation Committee," Moily told ANI.

"It has to be done after taking all parties into confidence...Union Home Minister says that no seats should be reduced in southern India. That doesn't mean that they will not increase the seats in the north...that amounts to deprivation of proper representation of the south in Parliament," he added.

The Joint Action Committee on delimitation after the first meeting held today, unanimously adopted the resolution which asserts that "any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders.

Addressing a press conference, DMK MP Kanizmozhi stated that the JAC has expressed its deep concern about the lack of "transparency and clarity" in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders.

Kanizmozhi said, "I would like to read the resolution which has been passed today. The JAC (Joint Action Committee) expressed its deep concern on the lack of transparency and clarity in the delimitation exercise without any consultation to the various stakeholders. The JAC expressed its appreciation to the CM of Tamil Nadu for taking up this initiative to safeguard the political and economic future of performing states in India. Based on the various points and scenarios put forth by representatives during the discussion, the JAC unanimously resolved that - Any Delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content or character of our democracy should be carried out transparently enabling political parties of all states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute."

"Given the fact that the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendment wants to protect incentivise states which had implemented population control measures effectively and the goal of national population stabilisation has not yet been achieved. The freeze on parliamentary constituency based on 1971 census population should be extended by another 25 years..." she added.

The Joint Action Committee on delimitation was held in Chennai under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The meeting was attended by various political leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that the next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana. (ANI)

