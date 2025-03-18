Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated the Telangana government for implementing the 42 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post that the Congress government had fulfilled its promise of increasing the OBC reservation further, stating that this was a "revolutionary step" towards social justice, through which 50 per cent of reservations in the state had been demolished.

"The Congress government has fulfilled its promise of increasing OBC reservation in Telangana. The actual number of OBC communities obtained through scientific caste count in the state was accepted, and a bill for 42 per cent reservation was passed in the Assembly to ensure their equal participation in education, employment and politics," Rahul Gandhi's post on X read.

"This is indeed a revolutionary step towards social justice through which the wall of 50% reservation in the state has also been demolished," the post read further.

He further stated that the Telangana government had also formed an independent group to formulate policies for the well-being of all.

The LoP also wrote that Telangana had shown the way, assuring the public that a caste census would definitely happen in the country.

"By analysing the social and economic conditions of each community using the caste survey data, policies will be formulated that will ensure the well-being of all. The Telangana government has also formed an independent expert group for this. I have been continuously saying that only through X-ray - i.e. caste census - backward and deprived communities can get their due rights. Telangana has shown the way, this is what the whole country needs. Caste census will definitely happen in India, we will get it done," the post further read.

Priyanka Gandhi taking to X wrote in a post that the promise made by the Congress government to the state during the Assembly elections has now been fulfilled.

"My brothers and sisters of Telangana, many congratulations to you. Your Congress government has fulfilled another promise made to you. Our people from backward classes will now be able to get 42% reservation. We had made this promise to you during the assembly elections, now we have fulfilled it," the post read.

Further, the Wayanad MP wrote this decision was a very important step taken for social justice which would power the state economically and socially.

"This is a very important step taken for social justice, which will empower you socially and economically. We are always with you, for you. Jai Hind, Jai Telangana, Jai Congress" the post read. (ANI)

