New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) As the world today fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event here, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of societies and nations.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 6,48,315 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 22,771 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Surges to 18,655.

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said, adding the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.

"Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," Modi said at the event.

Also Read | Guru Purnima 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Ashadha Poornima, Remembers Teachings of Lord Buddha.

The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)