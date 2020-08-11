Muzaffarnagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Unidentified people desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in this western Uttar Pradesh district, following which extra police force was deployed in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the incident happened at a Shiv temple in Saidpura Kala village under Charthawal Police Station early morning. The temple also had an idol of lord Hanuman.

Station House Officer Sube Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified miscreants on the complaint of priest Pandit Balbir.

He said devotees began a protest after they saw the broken idol.

They relented after the police assured them that a new idol will be installed soon and the culprits in the desecration case arrested, the officer said.

As a precautionary measure, extra police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is fully under control, he said.

