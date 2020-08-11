Google, the global tech giant officially launched 'People Cards' in India. People Cards let users create their public profile on Google search. The new feature has been in testing in India for the past couple of years & can help find users online more easily without them being a celebrity. The new feature provides digital visiting cards like experience, where users can share their existing social media profile, location, website, phone number & an email address to the public. Google ‘COVID-19 Global Case Mapper’ Launched for Journalists.

The main motive of People Cards is to allow individuals to have a public profile on Google Search that will be displayed on top of all results. Google aims to provide helpful and reliable information to the public by bringing People Cards. Users can even flag abuse if they find anything odd or low-quality content via People Cards. Only one people card is allowed per a Google account to tackle fake profiles.

🆕 Introducing the people card on Google Search. Showcase your business, passion or portfolio when people search for you on Google. Get started ➡️ https://t.co/CAm3mRiCgM pic.twitter.com/wPx6GIUdWz — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 11, 2020

Users who have already created their people cards can opt-out anytime from this feature if they wish to. People who have the same names, Google will display multiple modules. Here's how to create your own People Card on Google

Google People Cards (Photo Credits: Google)

First of all, sign in to your Google account & search for 'add me to search'. A prompt saying 'Add yourself to Google Search' will be displayed on your screen.

Google People Cards (Photo Credits: Google)

Tap on that prompt & then you will be asked to provide your mobile number that will be verified via a six-digit unique code. After the successful verification, Google will provide you with a form to create your public profile in which you will have to enter your details such as your location as well as a brief description about yourself, your occupation, work, education, hometown, social media profile & website.

Google People Cards (Photo Credits: Google)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).