Ranchi, Jun 27 (PTI) Lord Jagannath's chariot along with goddess Subhadra and Lord Balbhadra are set to roll out on Friday evening on way to their annual nine-day sojourn to Mausi Bari in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi amid tight security.

The chariots of the deities will start rolling around 4.30 pm from Jagannath temple in Dhurwa with traditional rituals.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their wishes on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

"Heartfelt greetings to all devotees on the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless this auspicious journey to bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to everyone's life," Gangwar posted on X.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The chief minister wrote on X, "May Lord Jagannath bless everyone with good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity."

Ranchi administration has made elaborate security arrangements for thousands of devotees, who will throng the temple this afternoon to have darshan of the deities at the 17th-century shrine atop Jagannathpur hills.

Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo of Barkagarh princely state had started the tradition patterned after Puri in 1691.

Ranchi deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri on Thursday reviewed the preparedness and security arrangements and directed the officials to ensure that devotees do not face any problems during Rath Yatra.

The Rath Yatra celebration will be held from June 27 to July 5 in Ranchi this year. A 10-day fair will also be held to mark the celebration.

The administration has imposed a complete ban on the use of plastics during the 10-day Rath Yatra fair.

All stall operators and shopkeepers have been instructed to strictly comply with the order and use biodegradable alternatives, such as leaf-based items, bamboo baskets, and paper products, during the fair, an official said.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Sinha stated that stringent security measures have been implemented, including the installation of watchtowers and CCTV cameras within the fair premises.

He added that magistrates and police officers were deployed at all key locations.

The DC said that adequate arrangements have been made for electricity supply, mobile toilets, drinking water, fire tenders, and ambulances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)