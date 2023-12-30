Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed that devotees of Lord Ram will have the privilege of flying to Ayodhya, drawing a parallel with Lord Ram's arrival in a Pushpak Viman.

Maurya stated in an interview with ANI on Friday, "When Lord Ram came to Ayodhya, he came in a Pushpak Viman. There might have been an airport at that time. Today, Ram Bhakts are coming to Ayodhya. If they are coming from abroad, an international airport is in place. If they are coming from here, they can avail the domestic airport..."

He also discussed various modes of travel to Ayodhya, including existing rail networks, the construction of pilgrimage routes like Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg, Chauda Kosi Parikrama Marg, Panha Kosi Parikrama Marg, and Rajya Marg. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish waterways through the Saryu River.

Maurya credited the transformation of the country and Uttar Pradesh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing changes since 2014. He highlighted the 2017 formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh following Modi's direction.

Regarding the 500-year-long fight for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Maurya noted its success under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, emphasizing the importance of proper transportation arrangements for devotees now that the temple is complete.

Maurya said that the country, as well as Uttar Pradesh, has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the government in 2014, the country has changed. In 2017, when the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed in Uttar Pradesh, it followed the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state changed," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Maurya said that while the fight for getting the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was on for 500 years it got success only when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

"The fight for constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was on for 500 years but it only achieved fruition under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi. So now when the Ram Temple is ready, if there is no proper arrangement for Ram Bhakts to come to Ayodhya through road, railway, airport or waterway, people would not have been satisfied," Maurya said.

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition, the Deputy Chief Minister hinted that the age of appeasement politics if over.

"Our government believes in 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' (development for all). The age of 'Kuchh ka sath, kuchh ka vikas' (development for some) is over," Maurya said.

In response to a question by the reporter on having all infrastructure projects in the temple down built on the model of a temple, the Deputy CM said, "People have taken up a model of the mandir in whatever they are constructing, whether it is an airport or a railway station."

Prime Minister Narednra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the city along with a host of projects in the temple town. (ANI)

