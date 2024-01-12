Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Friday detailed the rituals to be undertaken before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das informed that the idol of Lord Ram would be taken for either a 'Nagar Bhraman' or 'Parisar Bhraman' before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"Pran Pratishtha is an extensive ritual so the puja will begin from January 15-16, when Kharmas concludes on January 14...The idol will be taken for either a 'Nagar Bhraman' or 'Parisar Bhraman'. After that, other rituals will also follow...All these processes will be completed before Pran Pratishtha," he said.

He further informed that only the main event will happen at the main ceremony on January 22.

Further, he also hailed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra to observe fast and start a special ritual eleven days before the pran pratishtha.

"This is good...He knows the protocol and is doing this...It is good of him to be so devoted to Ramlalla..." Acharya Satyendra Das added.

PM Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya Dham on January 22.

"This is a huge responsibility. As it is also said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the 'Yama-Niyams' suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today," the PM said in an audio message.

He further said that the 'emotional journey of his inner self is not an opportunity for expression but for experience'.

"I am overwhelmed with emotions! For the first time in my life, I am going through such feelings. I am experiencing a different feeling of devotion. This emotional journey of my inner self is not an opportunity for expression but for experience. Even though I want to, I am not able to put into words its depth, breadth and intensity. You can also understand my situation very well," the PM added. (ANI)

