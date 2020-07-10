Chennai, July 10 (PTI): A 26-year-old lorry driver fatally stabbed his landlord for demanding rent, police said on Friday.

The driver, staying with his parents in the rented house at Kunrathur near here, had allegedly not paid the rent for over four months, a police official told PTI.

Also Read | Car Rams Into Scooty in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, Watch Video.

On Thursday, the landlord went to the tenant and disconnected the electricity and water supply to the house, the official said.

This led to an altercation and the tenant knifed the landlord, he said.

Also Read | Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram Extended Till July 19, Containment Zones to Remain Under 'Triple Lockdown'.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead, the official said.

The driver, who had lost his job during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, has been arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)