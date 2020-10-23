Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief at the loss of property due to fire at Mumbai's City Central Mall.

"There is an estimate of a loss of crores of rupees due to the fire in Mumbai's City Central Mall which is sad. I have got information that most of the shops affected by fire belong to Rajasthanis," Gehlot tweeted.

Also Read | Mumbai Police to Transfer Salary Accounts of 50,000 Cops from Axis Bank.

"I appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to assist all the affected persons," he added.

The fire, which was declared Level 5, broke out at around 9 pm on Thursday night and has been doused now.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Parts of City, Videos Show Waterlogging in Several Areas.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MLA Amin Patel, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Corporation Yashwant Jadhav, Additional Municipal Commissioner (West Suburbs) Suresh Kakani had visited late at night and got information about the actual situation.

A 55-storey building adjacent to the Mall was emptied and its residents have been shifted to nearby grounds for safety purposes.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)