Mumbai, October 23: Salary accounts of 50,000 police personnel will be transferred by the Mumbai Police from Axis Bank soon, Rajya Sabha MP, and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said that it was a 'much-needed move' considering the bank was arbitrarily chosen.

Earlier this year, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had issued notice to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Secretary and two others on a petition against the transfer of accounts of police staff and others from public sector banks to Axis Bank.

