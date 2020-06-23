Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday informed that a loud sound was heard at a distance away from its camp in Batagund, Pulwama.

"A loud sound was heard at a distance away from the camp location of D/180 Battalion CRPF in Batagund of Pulwama. More details awaited," CRPF stated.

Pakistan had on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 6.15 pm. (ANI)

